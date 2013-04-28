LONDON, April 28 Former England hero Jonny Wilkinson returned to Twickenham to kick his French club Toulon to a 24-12 victory over Saracens on Sunday and set up an all-French Heineken Cup final against Clermont Auvergne.

Wilkinson, who kicked all Toulon's points in their 21-15 quarter-final victory over Leicester, was again faultless as he landed seven penalties and a drop goal as the big-name, multi-national side reached the final for the first time in their second Heineken campaign.

In a game desperately short on running rugby - and atmosphere with only 25,584 fans inside the 80,000-capacity stadium - Wilkinson punished the English side who gave away a series of frustrating penalties and wasted the few chances they did create with some wild passes.

Owen Farrell, the man who now wears Wilkinson's England number 10 shirt, kept Saracens in touch with three early penalties as they trailed 12-9 at the break but was eventually given a lesson by the master, who turns 34 next month. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Clare Fallon)