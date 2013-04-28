HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week two
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
LONDON, April 28 Former England hero Jonny Wilkinson returned to Twickenham to kick his French club Toulon to a 24-12 victory over Saracens on Sunday and set up an all-French Heineken Cup final against Clermont Auvergne.
Wilkinson, who kicked all Toulon's points in their 21-15 quarter-final victory over Leicester, was again faultless as he landed seven penalties and a drop goal as the big-name, multi-national side reached the final for the first time in their second Heineken campaign.
In a game desperately short on running rugby - and atmosphere with only 25,584 fans inside the 80,000-capacity stadium - Wilkinson punished the English side who gave away a series of frustrating penalties and wasted the few chances they did create with some wild passes.
Owen Farrell, the man who now wears Wilkinson's England number 10 shirt, kept Saracens in touch with three early penalties as they trailed 12-9 at the break but was eventually given a lesson by the master, who turns 34 next month. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Clare Fallon)
The Cheetahs held on grimly to win the derby in Bloemfontein after seeing off a Bulls comeback from 31-14 down with half an hour to go.
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Saturday RESULTS Hurricanes (New Zealand) 71 Rebels (Australia) 6 Highlanders (New Zealand) 27 Crusaders (New Zealand) 30 Brumbies (Australia) 22 Sharks (South Africa) 27 Sunwolves (Japan) 23 Southern Kings (South Africa) 37 Lions (South Africa) 55 Waratahs (Australia) 36 Stormers (South Africa) 32 Jaguares (Argentina) 25 Cheetahs (S
March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 3 Wasps 24 Gloucester Rugby 27 Harlequins 30 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 17 13 1 3 537 371 10 64 2. Exeter Chiefs 17 10 3 4 490 335 13 59 3. Saracens 16 11 1 4 382 220 7 53 4. Bath Rugby 17 10 0 7 362 294 8 48 5. Leicester Tigers 17 10 0 7 411 343 7 47 6. Northa