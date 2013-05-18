DUBLIN May 18 Toulon were crowned champions of Europe for the first time on Saturday when, aided by the boot of Jonny Wilkinson, they came from behind to beat Clermont Auvergne 16-15 in an all-French final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

After a tentative start - little surprise given just three points separated the teams in two domestic clashes this year - the sides were level 3-3 at halftime but Clermont cut loose after the break by scoring two tries in five minutes.

Fijian wing Napolioni Nalaga danced down the touchline for the first try before flyhalf Brock James added the second with their opponents seemingly only able to look to Wilkinson for occasional relief.

However after Delon Armitage grabbed a try against the run of play on 63 minutes and Wilkinson converted, big-spending Toulon somehow found themselves in the lead for the first time and they hung on for a stunning victory. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Tony Jimenez)