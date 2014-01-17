Jan 17 Leinster powered into the Heineken Cup quarter-finals with an emphatic 36-3 win over 14-man Ospreys in Pool 1 on Friday while group rivals Northampton secured second place with a 13-3 victory over Castres.

English club Northampton must wait until all six groups are completed on Sunday to find out if they will also go through to the last eight.

The six pool winners qualify for the quarter-finals along with the two best runners-up.

Two penalty tries and touchdowns from Cian Healy, Jordi Murphy and Issac Boss helped Leinster cruise past Ospreys in Dublin to finish top of the group with 22 points from six matches.

Flyhalf Jimmy Gopperth booted four conversions and a penalty for the Irish side with Dan Biggar replying with a penalty for the Welsh visitors.

Ospreys had lock Ian Evans sent off for stamping in the 20th minute, a dismissal that threatens his place in Wales's Six Nations title defence.

The Welsh launch their campaign against Italy on Feb. 1 and Evans could be suspended for several weeks for stamping on Mike McCarthy in a ruck.

A try by George Pisi and two penalties from Stephen Myler led Northampton past Castres on a rain-drenched Franklin's Gardens pitch. The French team replied with a Rory Kockott penalty.

Northampton have 17 points from their six pool games ahead of Castres with nine and Ospreys on five. (Writing by Tony Jimenez; editing by Ken Ferris)