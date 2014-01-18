Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
LONDON Jan 18 Holders Toulon clinched a home Heineken Cup quarter-final with a 15-8 victory at Glasgow in their final Pool 2 clash on Saturday, while Ulster's bruising win over Leicester earned them the number one seeding.
The pair will be joined in the last eight by fellow group winners Leinster, Toulouse, Clermont and Munster as well as Leicester and Saracens, the two best second-placed finishers.
Toulon had already qualified but needed victory to ensure a home match in the next round, and they got what they required in wet conditions thanks to the boot of England's former World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson, who kicked all his side's points.
Glasgow flanker Chris Fusaro scored the only try of the game in the 63rd minute but, despite putting further pressure on the visitors' line, the Scottish side could not cut the gap further.
Ulster nabbed top spot and a quarter-final with number eight seeds Saracens after overcoming a 10 point deficit to prevail 22-19 over Leicester in Pool 5.
South African scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar scored all Ulster's points - a try, conversion and five penalties - with victory making them the only team to win all six pool matches this term.
The defeat ended a run of 25 Heineken Cup matches unbeaten at home for Leicester, although they still claimed a spot in the last eight as one of the two best runners-up.
Saracens claimed second spot in Pool 3 with a 64-6 thrashing of Connacht as group winners Toulouse beat Italians Zebre 16-6.
Clermont and Munster will top Pools 4 and 6 respectively, regardless of their results in Sunday's final matches, with seedings for the next round the only thing at stake.
Leinster topped Pool 1 with victory over Ospreys on Friday.
The quarter-finals will be played in early April. (Reporting By Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris)
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.