LONDON Jan 18 Holders Toulon clinched a home Heineken Cup quarter-final with a 15-8 victory at Glasgow in their final Pool 2 clash on Saturday, while Ulster's bruising win over Leicester earned them the number one seeding.

The pair will be joined in the last eight by fellow group winners Leinster, Toulouse, Clermont and Munster as well as Leicester and Saracens, the two best second-placed finishers.

Toulon had already qualified but needed victory to ensure a home match in the next round, and they got what they required in wet conditions thanks to the boot of England's former World Cup winner Jonny Wilkinson, who kicked all his side's points.

Glasgow flanker Chris Fusaro scored the only try of the game in the 63rd minute but, despite putting further pressure on the visitors' line, the Scottish side could not cut the gap further.

Ulster nabbed top spot and a quarter-final with number eight seeds Saracens after overcoming a 10 point deficit to prevail 22-19 over Leicester in Pool 5.

South African scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar scored all Ulster's points - a try, conversion and five penalties - with victory making them the only team to win all six pool matches this term.

The defeat ended a run of 25 Heineken Cup matches unbeaten at home for Leicester, although they still claimed a spot in the last eight as one of the two best runners-up.

Saracens claimed second spot in Pool 3 with a 64-6 thrashing of Connacht as group winners Toulouse beat Italians Zebre 16-6.

Clermont and Munster will top Pools 4 and 6 respectively, regardless of their results in Sunday's final matches, with seedings for the next round the only thing at stake.

Leinster topped Pool 1 with victory over Ospreys on Friday.

The quarter-finals will be played in early April. (Reporting By Josh Reich; editing by Ken Ferris)