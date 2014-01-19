LONDON Jan 19 Clermont Auvergne and Munster both secured bonus-point wins on Sunday to earn home ties in the Heineken Cup quarter-finals.

South African flanker Gerhard Vosloo scored two tries as Clermont crossed the line four times in a 28-3 victory over Racing Metro in their last Pool Four match to set up a last-eight clash with Leicester.

Clermont, who narrowly lost last year's final to French rivals Toulon, pipped the holders for second place among the last eight with their four tries giving them a tally of 17 in six matches, the same as Ulster and two more than Toulon.

Toulon will host Leinster and will enjoy home advantage again in the semi-finals in they get through to face the winners of the quarter-final between Munster and four-times champions Toulouse.

Ireland's Munster, in the quarter-finals for the 15th time in 16 years, crushed Edinburgh 38-6 and ran in six tries for their bonus point in Pool Six.

"We've got a massive hurdle to get over Tolouse at home and we won't be looking too far beyond that," said Munster's head coach Rob Penney.

Toulouse suffered a blow on Sunday with news that France captain Thierry Dusautoir will be out for four months, including the Six Nations championship, after he sustained an arm injury in their 16-6 win over Zebre on Saturday in Pool Three.

Ulster, who topped the points standings after Saturday's 22-19 victory at Leicester, had already set up a home quarter-final against Saracens.

The quarter-finals of Europe's most prestigious club competition will be played over the weekend of April 5, the semis three weeks later and the final will be at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on May 24. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Ed Osmond)