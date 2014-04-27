April 27 Twenty-one points from the boot of returning flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson helped Toulon to a 24-16 Heineken Cup semi-final win over Munster on Sunday, keeping alive their hopes of becoming the third side to successfully defend the title.

The French giants, who won their maiden championship with victory over Clermont Auvergne last season, will meet Saracens in the final after the English side thrashed Clermont 46-6 on Saturday.

England World Cup winner Wilkinson was in doubt for the match with a hamstring injury, but kicked six penalties and a drop goal in Marseille to keep Toulon on track for a European and domestic double.

Munster, twice winners of Europe's elite club competition, scored the only try through winger Simon Zebo, but paid the price for being on the wrong side of a high first-half penalty count, giving Toulon the chance of joining Leicester and Leinster as the only sides to retain the trophy.

The final will be played in Cardiff on May 24

