LONDON Nov 20 Last season's Heineken Cup runners-up Northampton lost 28-23 at home to Llanelli on Friday, their second successive defeat in this year's competition.

The English side, whose coach Jim Mallinder has been linked with the vacant England job, produced an error-strewn performance to sink to third in Pool One, seven points adrift of their opponents.

Munster are second behind Llanelli after Ireland flyhalf Ronan O'Gara's drop goal in overtime secured a dramatic 27-24 win over Castres.

Edinburgh top Pool Two after an astonishing late rally to beat Racing Metro 48-47, the Scottish side fighting back from 24 points down to steal an unlikely victory.

Cardiff Blues also registered their second win with a 24-18 victory over London Irish and the Welsh team are just a point behind Edinburgh at the top.

Defending champions Leinster overpowered Glasgow 38-13 and they lead Pool Three, two points ahead of Bath who edged out Montpellier 16-13 on Sunday thanks to an assured performance by New Zealand flyhalf Stephen Donald.

Leicester saw off Ulster 20-9 on Saturday to take control of Pool Four, two points ahead of Clermont Auvergne who crushed Aironi 54-3.

Biarritz, inspired by France forward Imanol Harinordoquy, notched up their first win with a 15-10 victory over Saracens who are level on points with Pool Five leaders Ospreys after the Welsh team were held to a 26-26 draw by Treviso.

Surprise English Premiership leaders Harlequins claimed their second successive win with an impressive 28-9 victory at Gloucester and they are level with Pool Six leaders Toulouse who won 36-10 at Irish newcomers Connacht. (Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Dave Thompson)