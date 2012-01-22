LONDON Jan 22 Edinburgh advanced to the
Heineken Cup knockout stages for the first time in eight years
when they beat London Irish 34-11 on Sunday while English
champions Saracens battled past Treviso 26-20 to secure their
quarter-final spot on Sunday.
Edinburgh's reward was a home quarter-final against the
accomplished French aristocrats Toulouse. All the last-eight
matches will be played on the weekend of April 6-8.
Saracens trailed Treviso 17-13 at halftime but pulled
through to win with Owen Farrell, who could make his
international debut for England in the Six Nations championship,
kicking 16 points.
Saracens, England's only representatives on the last eight,
will host French side Clermont Auvergne in the knockout phase.
Zimbabwe-born U.S. international Takudzwa Ngwenya scored a
hat-trick in Biarritz's 36-5 win over Ospreys. The other Welsh
club Cardiff Blues fared better, booking their quarter-final
away to holders Leinster with a 36-30 victory over Racing Metro
92.
On Saturday, Munster secured a home quarter-final spot
against Ulster with a 51-36 win over last season's runners-up
Northampton. Ulster lost 19-15 to Clermont Auvergne.
