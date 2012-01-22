LONDON Jan 22 Edinburgh advanced to the Heineken Cup knockout stages for the first time in eight years when they beat London Irish 34-11 on Sunday while English champions Saracens battled past Treviso 26-20 to secure their quarter-final spot on Sunday.

Edinburgh's reward was a home quarter-final against the accomplished French aristocrats Toulouse. All the last-eight matches will be played on the weekend of April 6-8.

Saracens trailed Treviso 17-13 at halftime but pulled through to win with Owen Farrell, who could make his international debut for England in the Six Nations championship, kicking 16 points.

Saracens, England's only representatives on the last eight, will host French side Clermont Auvergne in the knockout phase.

Zimbabwe-born U.S. international Takudzwa Ngwenya scored a hat-trick in Biarritz's 36-5 win over Ospreys. The other Welsh club Cardiff Blues fared better, booking their quarter-final away to holders Leinster with a 36-30 victory over Racing Metro 92.

On Saturday, Munster secured a home quarter-final spot against Ulster with a 51-36 win over last season's runners-up Northampton. Ulster lost 19-15 to Clermont Auvergne.

