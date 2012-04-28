(Add quotes, detail)

DUBLIN, April 28 The unerring boot of South African scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar took Ulster into their first Heineken Cup final since 1999 with a 22-19 win over Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Pienaar kicked five penalties and a conversion, including the game's opening score from the halfway line in blustery conditions, while compatriot Pedrie Wannenburg barged over the line for a try in the first half.

Edinburgh flyhalf Greig Laidlaw's four penalties and a last-gasp Jim Thompson converted try kept the scores close. After 45 minutes the Scots had trailed by just a point.

However, 1999 champions Ulster dominated the possession and they were able to rely on the brilliance of Pienaar, whose astute tactical kicking and all-round performance with 17 points helped keep Edinburgh at bay.

"A lot of guts and character were showed out there, I'm glad we got the win," the South African, whose team were reduced to 14 men in the first half after Stefan Terblanche was yellow carded, told Sky Sports.

Ireland hooker Rory Best said Ulster owed a great deal to the hordes of supporters in the stadium and that the players shared their delight after many years of trying to reach European rugby's showpiece final again.

"The Ulster fans were like a 16th man to us. I'm delighted to be in the final, but credit to Edinburgh - they put it up to us and the game was in the balance right to the last minute," said Best.

"The support we have all had has been absolutely fantastic. Right from the start of the day when we left the hotel, got on the bus, arrived at the ground and all through the day.

"There is a group of us - Nigel Brady, Stephen Ferris, Declan Fitzpatrick, Paddy Wallace and Andrew Trimble - that have come through a lot of dark days and stuck around to try to get to an occasion like this."

Ulster's opponents in the May 19 final at Twickenham will be decided on Sunday when French side Clermont Auvergne, in their first ever semi-final, meet holders and twice champions Leinster.

