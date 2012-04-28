(Add quotes, detail)
* Pienaar kicks five penalties and a conversion
* Fellow South African Wannenburg gets first-half try
* Ulster to face Clermont Auvergne or Leinster in final
DUBLIN, April 28 The unerring boot of South
African scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar took Ulster into their first
Heineken Cup final since 1999 with a 22-19 win over Edinburgh at
the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.
Pienaar kicked five penalties and a conversion, including
the game's opening score from the halfway line in blustery
conditions, while compatriot Pedrie Wannenburg barged over the
line for a try in the first half.
Edinburgh flyhalf Greig Laidlaw's four penalties and a
last-gasp Jim Thompson converted try kept the scores close.
After 45 minutes the Scots had trailed by just a point.
However, 1999 champions Ulster dominated the possession and
they were able to rely on the brilliance of Pienaar, whose
astute tactical kicking and all-round performance with 17 points
helped keep Edinburgh at bay.
"A lot of guts and character were showed out there, I'm glad
we got the win," the South African, whose team were reduced to
14 men in the first half after Stefan Terblanche was yellow
carded, told Sky Sports.
Ireland hooker Rory Best said Ulster owed a great deal to
the hordes of supporters in the stadium and that the players
shared their delight after many years of trying to reach
European rugby's showpiece final again.
"The Ulster fans were like a 16th man to us. I'm delighted
to be in the final, but credit to Edinburgh - they put it up to
us and the game was in the balance right to the last minute,"
said Best.
"The support we have all had has been absolutely fantastic.
Right from the start of the day when we left the hotel, got on
the bus, arrived at the ground and all through the day.
"There is a group of us - Nigel Brady, Stephen Ferris,
Declan Fitzpatrick, Paddy Wallace and Andrew Trimble - that have
come through a lot of dark days and stuck around to try to get
to an occasion like this."
Ulster's opponents in the May 19 final at Twickenham will be
decided on Sunday when French side Clermont Auvergne, in their
first ever semi-final, meet holders and twice champions
Leinster.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher in London, Editing by Ken Ferris)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net; For the Reuters
sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport/)
Twitter: @PilcherReuters