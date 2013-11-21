(Fixes typo in headline)

DUBLIN Nov 21 European rugby could be on course for civil war after the Scottish, Welsh, Irish, French and Italian unions on Thursday announced their commitment to existing European club competitions after a meeting in Dublin.

"All five unions believe that it is critical to the interests of the game in Europe that the unions are at the heart of the governance of cross-border club competitions given that rugby in each country is organised in a pyramidal structure," the unions said in a joint statement, with England's Rugby Football Union not involved.

The announcement follows an Anglo-French plan for a breakaway competition to replace the Heineken Cup from next season which was last month backed by the four Welsh regional teams - Cardiff Blues, Ospreys, Scarlets and Newport Gwent Dragons - against the wishes of their own union.

The English and French leagues said last year that they planned to withdraw from the Heineken Cup and second-tier Amlin Challenge Cup at the end of this season after making no headway in negotiations with the Celtic unions over qualification criteria and income distribution.

The English Premiership responded to the Five Unions' announcement with their own statement on Thursday, saying: "There is no detail concerning the teams involved or the competition format given the absence of so many teams.

"We shall continue to implement the plans underway for the Rugby Champions Cup with the declared participants in time for the 2014-15 season, as required by our clubs." (Editing by Ken Ferris)