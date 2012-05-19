LONDON May 19 Leinster won the Heineken Cup for the third time in four years when they clinically destroyed Ulster 42-14 in the first all-Irish final in front of a record 81,774 crowd at Twickenham on Saturday - the biggest final win in the competition's history.

Holders Leinster were always in command as they punished Ulster for a series of mistakes as the outsiders failed to rise to the occasion in their first final appearance since they won the Cup in 1999.

Tries by Sean O'Brien and Cian Healy - after an inspired pass by Brian O'Driscoll - had Leinster 14-6 ahead at the break while a penalty try stretched the lead soon after.

Dan Tuohy replied for Ulster but late scores by replacements Heinke Van der Merwe and Sean Cronin and the boot of Jonathan Sexton ensured Leinster triumphed with the highest score and biggest winning margin in a Heineken Cup final.

The victory also makes them the first team to go through a Heineken Cup campaign unbeaten and with three titles moves them to second Toulouse (four) in the roll of honour of Europe's elite club competition. (Editing by Mark Meadows)