LONDON Dec 5 England's leading clubs will not take part in a revamped Heineken Cup next season despite last week's decision by their French counterparts to return to the fold, Premiership officials said on Thursday.

The owners of the 12 Premiership clubs, as well as representatives from Leeds and Bristol, met in London and issued a statement saying: "The English clubs have unanimously re-confirmed their position. Having served notice in June 2012, they will not participate in any competitions run by ERC from 2014-15 season."

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Mark Meadows)