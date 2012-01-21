LONDON Jan 21 Clermont Auvergne edged out Ulster 19-15 to finish top of Pool Four on Saturday but both sides still qualified for the Heineken Cup quarter-finals.

Ulster go through as one of the best two runners-up irrespective of what happens in Sunday's last set of pool matches despite succumbing to the boot of Morgan Parra and Ti'i Paulo's try.

Ireland's Munster had already reached the last eight but were desperate to be the top seed by winning all their matches and beat eliminated Northampton 51-36 away thanks to a hat-trick of tries from Simon Zebo and one apiece from BJ Botha and Johne Murphy.

Holders Leinster, who also qualified earlier this month, outclassed Montpellier 25-3 in their final Pool Three match.

Toulouse stumbled into the knockout stages on Friday when a 34-24 defeat at Gloucester opened the door for Harlequins, but the London club could only lose 9-8 at Connacht in Pool Six.

Pool Two joint-leaders Cardiff Blues and Edinburgh will both hope to progress on Sunday when they face Racing Metro and London Irish at home respectively. Only a big win for the Ospreys or Biarritz when they meet in France on Sunday in Pool Five can deny Cardiff or Edinburgh with Pool Five leaders Saracens also needing a point at Treviso to be sure of qualification.

