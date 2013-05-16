PARIS, May 16 Toulon and Clermont Auvergne's
paths to Saturday's Heineken Cup final at the Aviva Stadium in
Dublin:
- - - -
Toulon
Pool games
Toulon 37 Montpellier 16
Cardiff Blues 14 Toulon 22
Sale Sharks 6 Toulon 17
Toulon 62 Sale Sharks 0
Toulon 45 Cardiff Blues 25
Montpellier 23 Toulon 3
--
Quarter-final (at Felix Mayol, Toulon):
Toulon 21 Leicester Tigers 15
- -
Semi-final (at Twickenham):
Saracens 12 Toulon 24
- - - -
Clermont-Auvergne
Pool games:
Clermont Auvergne 49 Llanelli Scarlets 16
Exeter Chiefs 12 Clermont Auvergne 46
Clermont Auvergne 15 Leinster 12
Leinster 21 Clermont Auvergne 28
Clermont Auvergne 46 Exeter Chiefs 3
Llanelli Scarlets 0 Clermont Auvergne 29
- -
Quarter-final (at Marcel Michelin, Clermont Ferrand):
Clermont Auvergne 36 Montpellier 14
- -
Semi-final (at La Mosson, Montpellier):
Clermont Auvergne 16 Munster 10
