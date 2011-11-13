Nov 13 Heineken Cup group stage results and
standings on Sunday (times GMT).
Pool One
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Llanelli 1 1 0 0 31 23 0 4
2 Munster 1 1 0 0 23 21 0 4
3 Northampton 1 0 0 1 21 23 1 1
4 Castres 1 0 0 1 23 31 0 0
Played on Saturday
Llanelli 31 Castres 23
Munster 23 Northampton 21
Pool Two
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Cardiff Blues 1 1 0 0 26 20 0 4
2 Edinburgh 1 1 0 0 20 19 0 4
3 London Irish 1 0 0 1 19 20 1 1
4 Racing Metro 92 1 0 0 1 20 26 1 1
Played on Friday
Racing Metro 92 20 Cardiff Blues 26
Played on Saturday
London Irish 19 Edinburgh 20
Pool Three
Glasgow 26 Bath 21
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Glasgow 1 1 0 0 26 21 0 4
2 Leinster 1 0 1 0 16 16 0 2
3 Montpellier 1 0 1 0 16 16 0 2
4 Bath 1 0 0 1 21 26 1 1
Played on Saturday
Montpellier 16 Leinster 16
Pool Four
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Leicester 1 1 0 0 28 12 0 4
2 Ulster 1 1 0 0 16 11 0 4
3 Clermont Auvergne 1 0 0 1 11 16 1 1
4 Aironi 1 0 0 1 12 28 0 0
Played on Saturday
Aironi 12 Leicester 28
Ulster 16 Clermont Auvergne 11
Pool Five
Saracens 42 Treviso 17
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Saracens 1 1 0 0 42 17 1 5
2 Ospreys 1 1 0 0 28 21 0 4
3 Biarritz 1 0 0 1 21 28 1 1
4 Treviso 1 0 0 1 17 42 0 0
Played on Saturday
Ospreys 28 Biarritz 21
Pool Six
Toulouse 21 Gloucester 17
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Toulouse 1 1 0 0 21 17 0 4
2 Harlequins 1 1 0 0 25 17 0 4
3 Gloucester 1 0 0 1 17 21 1 1
4 Connacht 1 0 0 1 17 25 0 0
Played on Friday
Harlequins 25 Connacht 17
