Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
Nov 19 Heineken Cup group stage results and standings on Saturday (times GMT).
Pool One
Castres 24 Munster 27
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Llanelli 2 2 0 0 59 46 1 9
2 Munster 2 2 0 0 50 45 0 8
3 Northampton 2 0 0 2 44 51 2 2
4 Castres 2 0 0 2 47 58 1 1
Played on Friday
Northampton 23 Llanelli 28
Pool Two
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Edinburgh 2 2 0 0 68 66 1 9
2 Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 0 50 38 0 8
3 Racing Metro 92 2 0 0 2 67 74 3 3
4 London Irish 2 0 0 2 37 44 2 2
Played on Friday
Cardiff Blues 24 London Irish 18
Edinburgh 48 Racing Metro 92 47
Pool Three
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Glasgow 1 1 0 0 26 21 0 4
2 Leinster 1 0 1 0 16 16 0 2
3 Montpellier 1 0 1 0 16 16 0 2
4 Bath 1 0 0 1 21 26 1 1
Playing on Sunday
Leinster v Glasgow (1245)
Bath v Montpellier (1500)
Pool Four
Leicester 20 Ulster 9
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Leicester 2 2 0 0 48 21 0 8
2 Clermont Auvergne 2 1 0 1 65 19 2 6
3 Ulster 2 1 0 1 25 31 0 4
4 Aironi 2 0 0 2 15 82 0 0
Played on Friday
Clermont Auvergne 54 Aironi 3
Pool Five
Biarritz 15 Saracens 10
Treviso 26 Ospreys 26
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Saracens 2 1 0 1 52 32 2 6
2 Ospreys 2 1 1 0 54 47 0 6
3 Biarritz 2 1 0 1 36 38 1 5
4 Treviso 2 0 1 1 43 68 0 2
Pool Six
Gloucester 9 Harlequins 28
Connacht 10 Toulouse 36
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Toulouse 2 2 0 0 57 27 0 8
2 Harlequins 2 2 0 0 53 26 0 8
3 Gloucester 2 0 0 2 26 49 1 1
4 Connacht 2 0 0 2 27 61 0 0
- - - -
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.