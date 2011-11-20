Nov 20 Heineken Cup group stage results and
standings on Sunday.
Pool One
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Llanelli 2 2 0 0 59 46 1 9
2 Munster 2 2 0 0 50 45 0 8
3 Northampton 2 0 0 2 44 51 2 2
4 Castres 2 0 0 2 47 58 1 1
Played on Friday
Northampton 23 Llanelli 28
Played on Saturday
Castres 24 Munster 27
Pool Two
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Edinburgh 2 2 0 0 68 66 1 9
2 Cardiff Blues 2 2 0 0 50 38 0 8
3 Racing Metro 92 2 0 0 2 67 74 3 3
4 London Irish 2 0 0 2 37 44 2 2
Played on Friday
Cardiff Blues 24 London Irish 18
Edinburgh 48 Racing Metro 92 47
Pool Three
Leinster 38 Glasgow 13
Bath 16 Montpellier 13
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Leinster 2 1 1 0 54 29 1 7
2 Bath 2 1 0 1 37 39 1 5
3 Glasgow 2 1 0 1 39 59 0 4
4 Montpellier 2 0 1 1 29 32 1 3
Pool Four
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Leicester 2 2 0 0 48 21 0 8
2 Clermont Auvergne 2 1 0 1 65 19 2 6
3 Ulster 2 1 0 1 25 31 0 4
4 Aironi 2 0 0 2 15 82 0 0
Played on Friday
Clermont Auvergne 54 Aironi 3
Played on Saturday
Leicester 20 Ulster 9
Pool Five
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Saracens 2 1 0 1 52 32 2 6
2 Ospreys 2 1 1 0 54 47 0 6
3 Biarritz 2 1 0 1 36 38 1 5
4 Treviso 2 0 1 1 43 68 0 2
Played on Saturday
Biarritz 15 Saracens 10
Treviso 26 Ospreys 26
Pool Six
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Toulouse 2 2 0 0 57 27 0 8
2 Harlequins 2 2 0 0 53 26 0 8
3 Gloucester 2 0 0 2 26 49 1 1
4 Connacht 2 0 0 2 27 61 0 0
Played on Saturday
Gloucester 9 Harlequins 28
Connacht 10 Toulouse 36
