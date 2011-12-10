Dec 10 Heineken Cup group stage results and
standings on Saturday.
Pool One
Castres 41 Northampton 22
Llanelli 14 Munster 17
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Munster 3 3 0 0 67 59 0 12
2 Llanelli 3 2 0 1 73 63 2 10
3 Castres 3 1 0 2 88 80 2 6
4 Northampton 3 0 0 3 66 92 3 3
Pool Two
Racing Metro 92 14 London Irish 34
Played on Friday
Cardiff Blues 25 Edinburgh 8
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Cardiff Blues 3 3 0 0 75 46 0 12
2 Edinburgh 3 2 0 1 76 91 1 9
3 London Irish 3 1 0 2 71 58 3 7
4 Racing Metro 92 3 0 0 3 81 108 3 3
Pool Three
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Leinster 2 1 1 0 54 29 1 7
2 Bath 2 1 0 1 37 39 1 5
3 Glasgow 2 1 0 1 39 59 0 4
4 Montpellier 2 0 1 1 29 32 1 3
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Bath v Leinster (1245)
Glasgow v Montpellier (1245)
Pool Four
Played on Friday
Ulster 31 Aironi 10
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Ulster 3 2 0 1 56 41 1 9
2 Leicester 2 2 0 0 48 21 0 8
3 Clermont Auvergne 2 1 0 1 65 19 2 6
4 Aironi 3 0 0 3 25 113 0 0
Playing on Sunday
Clermont Auvergne v Leicester (1500)
Pool Five
Treviso 30 Biarritz 26
Saracens 31 Ospreys 26
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Saracens 3 2 0 1 83 58 2 10
2 Ospreys 3 1 1 1 80 78 1 7
3 Biarritz 3 1 0 2 62 68 3 7
4 Treviso 3 1 1 1 73 94 0 6
Pool Six
Connacht 10 Gloucester 14
Played on Friday
Harlequins 10 Toulouse 21
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Toulouse 3 3 0 0 78 37 0 12
2 Harlequins 3 2 0 1 63 47 0 8
3 Gloucester 3 1 0 2 40 59 1 5
4 Connacht 3 0 0 3 37 75 1 1
