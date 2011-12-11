UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
Dec 11 Heineken Cup group stage results and standings on Sunday.
Pool One
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Munster 3 3 0 0 67 59 0 12
2 Llanelli 3 2 0 1 73 63 2 10
3 Castres 3 1 0 2 88 80 2 6
4 Northampton 3 0 0 3 66 92 3 3
Played on Saturday
Castres 41 Northampton 22
Llanelli 14 Munster 17
Pool Two
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Cardiff Blues 3 3 0 0 75 46 0 12
2 Edinburgh 3 2 0 1 76 91 1 9
3 London Irish 3 1 0 2 71 58 3 7
4 Racing Metro 92 3 0 0 3 81 108 3 3
Played on Saturday
Racing Metro 92 14 London Irish 34
Played on Friday
Cardiff Blues 25 Edinburgh 8
Pool Three
Bath 13 Leinster 18
Glasgow 20 Montpellier 15
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Leinster 3 2 1 0 72 42 1 11
2 Glasgow 3 2 0 1 59 74 0 8
3 Bath 3 1 0 2 50 57 2 6
4 Montpellier 3 0 1 2 44 52 2 4
Pool Four
Clermont Auvergne 30 Leicester 12
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Clermont Auvergne 3 2 0 1 95 31 2 10
2 Ulster 3 2 0 1 56 41 1 9
3 Leicester 3 2 0 1 60 51 0 8
4 Aironi 3 0 0 3 25 113 0 0
Played on Friday
Ulster 31 Aironi 10
Pool Five
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Saracens 3 2 0 1 83 58 2 10
2 Ospreys 3 1 1 1 80 78 1 7
3 Biarritz 3 1 0 2 62 68 3 7
4 Treviso 3 1 1 1 73 94 0 6
Played on Saturday
Treviso 30 Biarritz 26
Saracens 31 Ospreys 26
Pool Six
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Toulouse 3 3 0 0 78 37 0 12
2 Harlequins 3 2 0 1 63 47 0 8
3 Gloucester 3 1 0 2 40 59 1 5
4 Connacht 3 0 0 3 37 75 1 1
Played on Saturday
Connacht 10 Gloucester 14
Played on Friday
Harlequins 10 Toulouse 21
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)