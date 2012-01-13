Jan 13 Heineken Cup group stage results and
standings on Friday.
Pool One
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Munster 4 4 0 0 86 72 0 16
2 Llanelli 4 2 0 2 86 82 3 11
3 Northampton 4 1 0 3 111 92 4 8
4 Castres 4 1 0 3 88 125 2 6
Playing on Saturday (times GMT)
Llanelli v Northampton (1330)
Munster v Castres (1540)
Pool Two
Racing Metro 92 24 Edinburgh 27
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Edinburgh 5 4 0 1 122 127 1 17
2 Cardiff Blues 4 3 0 1 87 65 1 13
3 London Irish 4 1 0 3 90 83 4 8
4 Racing Metro 92 5 1 0 4 130 154 4 8
Playing on Saturday
London Irish v Cardiff Blues (1540)
Pool Three
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Leinster 4 3 1 0 124 69 2 16
2 Glasgow 4 2 1 1 72 87 0 10
3 Bath 4 1 0 3 77 109 2 6
4 Montpellier 4 0 2 2 57 65 2 6
Playing on Saturday
Montpellier v Bath (1300)
Playing on Sunday
Glasgow v Leinster (1245)
Pool Four
Ulster 41 Leicester 7
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Ulster 5 4 0 1 143 68 3 19
2 Leicester 5 3 0 2 90 111 0 12
3 Clermont Auvergne 4 2 0 2 114 54 3 11
4 Aironi 4 0 0 4 45 159 0 0
Playing on Saturday
Aironi v Clermont Auvergne (1330)
Pool Five
Ospreys 44 Treviso 17
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Saracens 4 3 0 1 99 71 2 14
2 Ospreys 5 2 1 2 137 111 3 13
3 Biarritz 4 2 0 2 91 80 4 12
4 Treviso 5 1 1 3 102 167 0 6
Playing on Sunday
Saracens v Biarritz (1500)
Pool Six
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Toulouse 4 3 0 1 102 68 1 13
2 Harlequins 4 3 0 1 94 71 0 12
3 Gloucester 4 2 0 2 63 78 1 9
4 Connacht 4 0 0 4 56 98 2 2
Playing on Saturday
Toulouse v Connacht (1540)
Harlequins v Gloucester (1800)
