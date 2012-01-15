Jan 15 Heineken Cup group stage results and
standings on Sunday.
Pool One
Played on Saturday
Llanelli 17 Northampton 29
Munster 26 Castres 10
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Munster 5 5 0 0 112 82 0 20
2 Northampton 5 2 0 3 140 109 4 12
3 Llanelli 5 2 0 3 103 111 3 11
4 Castres 5 1 0 4 98 151 2 6
Pool Two
Played on Saturday
London Irish 15 Cardiff Blues 22
Played on Friday
Racing Metro 92 24 Edinburgh 27
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Edinburgh 5 4 0 1 122 127 1 17
2 Cardiff Blues 5 4 0 1 109 80 1 17
3 London Irish 5 1 0 4 105 105 5 9
4 Racing Metro 92 5 1 0 4 130 154 4 8
Pool Three
Glasgow 16 Leinster 23
Played on Saturday
Montpellier 24 Bath 22
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Leinster 5 4 1 0 147 85 2 20
2 Glasgow 5 2 1 2 88 110 1 11
3 Montpellier 5 1 2 2 81 87 2 10
4 Bath 5 1 0 4 99 133 3 7
Pool Four
Played on Saturday
Aironi 0 Clermont Auvergne 82
Played on Friday
Ulster 41 Leicester 7
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Ulster 5 4 0 1 143 68 3 19
2 Clermont Auvergne 5 3 0 2 196 54 4 16
3 Leicester 5 3 0 2 90 111 0 12
4 Aironi 5 0 0 5 45 241 0 0
Pool Five
Saracens 20 Biarritz 16
Played on Friday
Ospreys 44 Treviso 17
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Saracens 5 4 0 1 119 87 2 18
2 Biarritz 5 2 0 3 107 100 5 13
3 Ospreys 5 2 1 2 137 111 3 13
4 Treviso 5 1 1 3 102 167 0 6
Pool Six
Played on Saturday
Toulouse 24 Connacht 3
Harlequins 20 Gloucester 14
P W D L F A BP PTS
1 Toulouse 5 4 0 1 126 71 2 18
2 Harlequins 5 4 0 1 114 85 0 16
3 Gloucester 5 2 0 3 77 98 2 10
4 Connacht 5 0 0 5 59 122 2 2
- - - -
(Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for rugby stories