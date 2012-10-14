Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
Oct 14 Heineken Cup group stage results and standings on Sunday.
Pool One
Played on Saturday
Edinburgh 0 Saracens 45
Racing Metro 92 22 Munster 17
P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Saracens 1 1 0 0 45 0 1 5 2. Racing Metro 92 1 1 0 0 22 17 0 4 3. Munster 1 0 0 1 17 22 1 1 4. Edinburgh 1 0 0 1 0 45 0 0
Pool Two
Toulouse 23 Leicester 9
Played on Friday
Ospreys 38 Treviso 17
P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Ospreys 1 1 0 0 38 17 1 5 2. Toulouse 1 1 0 0 23 9 0 4 3. Treviso 1 0 0 1 17 38 0 0 4. Leicester 1 0 0 1 9 23 0 0
Pool Three
Played on Saturday
Zebre 10 Connacht 19
Harlequins 40 Biarritz 13
P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Harlequins 1 1 0 0 40 13 1 5 2. Connacht 1 1 0 0 19 10 0 4 3. Zebre 1 0 0 1 10 19 0 0 4. Biarritz 1 0 0 1 13 40 0 0
Pool Four
Northampton 24 Glasgow 15
Played on Friday
Ulster 41 Castres 17
P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Ulster 1 1 0 0 41 17 1 5 2. Northampton 1 1 0 0 24 15 1 5 3. Glasgow 1 0 0 1 15 24 0 0 4. Castres 1 0 0 1 17 41 0 0
Pool Five
Played on Saturday
Clermont Auvergne 49 Llanelli 16
Leinster 9 Exeter 6
P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Clermont Auvergne 1 1 0 0 49 16 1 5 2. Leinster 1 1 0 0 9 6 0 4 3. Exeter 1 0 0 1 6 9 1 1 4. Llanelli 1 0 0 1 16 49 0 0
Pool Six
Sale 34 Cardiff Blues 33
Toulon 37 Montpellier 16
P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Toulon 1 1 0 0 37 16 1 5 1. Sale 1 1 0 0 34 33 0 4 2. Cardiff Blues 1 0 0 1 33 34 1 1 4. Montpellier 1 0 0 1 16 37 0 0 (Editing by Toby Davis)
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.