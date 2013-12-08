Rugby-Six Nations Championship Wales v Ireland summary

March 10 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and Ireland on Friday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 22 Ireland 9 Half Time: 8-6 Scorers: Wales : Tries: George North (20, 44),Jamie Roberts (78) Conversions: Leigh Halfpenny (46, 79) Penalty Goal: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Ireland : Penalty Goals:Jonathan Sexton (7, 57),Paddy Jackson (27)