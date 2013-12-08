LONDON Dec 8 Heineken Cup results and standings over the weekend.
POOL 1
Northampton 7 Leinster 40
Castres 15 Ospreys 9
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Leinster 3 3 0 0 78 23 1 13
Castres 3 2 0 1 41 41 0 8
Northampton 3 1 0 2 47 75 1 5
Ospreys 3 0 0 3 34 61 1 1
POOL 2
Exeter 9 Toulon 14
Cardiff 29 Glasgow 20
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Toulon 3 2 0 1 80 36 2 10
Cardiff 3 2 0 1 77 79 1 9
Exeter 3 1 0 2 69 63 3 7
Glasgow 3 1 0 2 68 96 1 5
POOL 3
Toulouse 14 Connacht 16
Zebre 10 Saracens 39
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Toulouse 3 2 0 1 69 37 2 10
Saracens 3 2 0 1 78 44 2 10
Connacht 3 2 0 1 66 43 1 9
Zebre 3 0 0 3 21 110 0 0
POOL 4
Clermont Auvergne 32 Scarlets 11
Racing Metro 8 Harlequins 32
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Clermont Auvernge 3 2 0 1 64 40 2 10
Harlequins 3 1 0 2 74 64 3 7
Scarlets 3 1 1 1 70 84 0 6
Racing Metro 3 1 1 1 47 67 0 6
POOL 5
Leicester 41 Montpellier 32
Ulster 48 Treviso 0
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Ulster 3 3 0 0 95 24 1 13
Leicester 3 2 0 1 91 57 3 11
Montpellier 3 1 0 2 67 76 1 5
Treviso 3 0 0 3 13 109 0 0
POOL 6
Munster 36 Perpignan 8
Edinburgh 12 Gloucester 23
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Munster 3 2 0 1 85 47 2 10
Gloucester 3 2 0 1 60 60 0 8
Perpignan 3 1 0 2 61 77 2 6
Edinburgh 3 1 0 2 55 77 0 4
