Rugby-Jenkins and Rowntree join Lions coaching team
March 16 Warren Gatland has added coaches Neil Jenkins and Graham Rowntree to his British and Irish Lions backroom team for the 2017 tour of New Zealand in June.
LONDON Jan 18 Heineken Cup results and standings over the weekend.
POOL 1
Leinster 36 Ospreys 3
Northampton 13 Castres 3
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Leinster 6 5 0 1 152 66 2 22
Northampton 6 4 0 2 107 104 1 17
Castres 6 2 0 4 78 104 1 9
Ospreys 6 1 0 5 75 138 1 5
POOL 2
Cardiff 13 Exeter 19
Glasgow 8 Toulon 15
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Toulon 6 5 0 1 170 104 4 24
Cardiff 6 3 0 3 119 148 2 14
Exeter 6 2 0 4 118 123 4 12
Glasgow 6 2 0 4 98 130 3 11
POOL 3
Saracens 64 Connacht 6
Zebre 6 Toulouse 16
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Toulouse 6 5 0 1 143 63 3 23
Saracens 6 4 0 2 217 74 4 20
Connacht 6 3 0 3 101 147 1 13
Zebre 6 0 0 6 33 210 0 0
POOL 4
Clermont Auvergne v Racing Metro (1500 Sunday)
Scarlets v Harlequins (1500 Sunday)
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Clermont Auvernge 5 4 0 1 111 66 3 19
Harlequins 5 2 0 3 104 83 4 12
Scarlets 5 2 1 2 102 128 0 10
Racing Metro 5 1 1 3 63 103 0 7
POOL 5
Leicester 19 Ulster 22
Montpellier 24 Treviso 6
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Ulster 6 6 0 0 179 62 2 26
Leicester 6 4 0 2 159 112 5 21
Montpellier 6 2 0 4 121 124 3 11
Treviso 6 0 0 6 41 202 0 0
POOL 6
Munster v Edinburgh (1245 Sunday)
Perpignan v Gloucester (1245 Sunday)
P W D L F A Bonus Points
Munster 5 4 0 1 123 71 2 18
Edinburgh 5 3 0 2 98 103 0 12
Gloucester 5 2 0 3 77 96 1 9
Perpignan 5 1 0 4 94 122 3 7
BAGSHOT, England, March 16 England face Ireland on Saturday ready to make history and embrace "greatness" but the players and coach Eddie Jones are well aware that if there is anywhere in the rugby world where such dreams can be derailed it is Dublin. Six years ago under Martin Johnson England travelled to the newly-opened Aviva Stadium dreaming of a grand slam but were blown away by Ireland and could not have looked more miserable when collecting the trophy as Six Nations champio
DUBLIN, March 16 Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has backed Jared Payne to perform at fullback after naming him as one of three changes to his side for the visit of Six Nations champions England to Dublin on Saturday.