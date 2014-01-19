Rugby-Six Nations Championship Fixtures
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
LONDON, Jan 19 Heineken Cup results and standings over the weekend. POOL 1 Leinster 36 Ospreys 3 Northampton 13 Castres 3 P W D L F A Bonus Points Leinster 6 5 0 1 152 66 2 22 Northampton 6 4 0 2 107 104 1 17 Castres 6 2 0 4 78 104 1 9 Ospreys 6 1 0 5 75 138 1 5 POOL 2 Cardiff 13 Exeter 19 Glasgow 8 Toulon 15 P W D L F A Bonus Points Toulon 6 5 0 1 170 104 4 24 Cardiff 6 3 0 3 119 148 2 14 Exeter 6 2 0 4 118 123 4 12 Glasgow 6 2 0 4 98 130 3 11 POOL 3 Saracens 64 Connacht 6 Zebre 6 Toulouse 16 P W D L F A Bonus Points Toulouse 6 5 0 1 143 63 3 23 Saracens 6 4 0 2 217 74 4 20 Connacht 6 3 0 3 101 147 1 13 Zebre 6 0 0 6 33 210 0 0 POOL 4 Clermont Auvergne 28 Racing Metro 3 Scarlets 20 Harlequins 22 P W D L F A Bonus Points Clermont Auvernge 6 5 0 1 139 69 4 24 Harlequins 6 3 0 3 126 103 4 16 Scarlets 6 2 1 3 122 150 1 11 Racing Metro 6 1 1 4 66 131 1 7 POOL 5 Leicester 19 Ulster 22 Montpellier 24 Treviso 6 P W D L F A Bonus Points Ulster 6 6 0 0 179 62 2 26 Leicester 6 4 0 2 159 112 5 21 Montpellier 6 2 0 4 121 124 3 11 Treviso 6 0 0 6 41 202 0 0 POOL 6 Munster 38 Edinburgh 6 Perpignan 18 Gloucester 36 P W D L F A Bonus Points Munster 6 5 0 1 161 77 3 23 Gloucester 6 3 0 3 113 114 2 14 Edinburgh 6 3 0 3 104 141 0 12 Perpignan 6 1 0 5 112 158 3 7 (Editing by Toby Davis)
March 13 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Six Nations Championship matches on Saturday SATURDAY, MARCH 18 FIXTURES (GMT) Scotland v Italy (1230) France v Wales (1445) Ireland v England (1700)
* Large sums of money invested in Top 14 clubs (Adds background)
PARIS, March 13 Stade Francais and Racing 92, two of France's leading rugby union clubs which are both based in the Paris region, announced plans on Monday to merge.