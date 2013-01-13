Rugby-Tipuric set for 50th cap in unchanged Wales team
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
Jan 13 Heineken Cup group stage results and standings on Sunday. Pool One Edinburgh 17 Munster 26 Played on Saturday Racing Metro 92 28 Saracens 37 P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Saracens 5 4 0 1 140 69 2 18 2. Munster 5 3 0 2 104 67 3 15 3. Racing Metro 92 5 3 0 2 97 96 0 12 4. Edinburgh 5 0 0 5 29 138 0 0 Pool Two Ospreys 15 Leicester 15 Toulouse 35 Treviso 14 P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Toulouse 5 4 0 1 127 75 2 18 2. Leicester 5 3 1 1 110 98 2 16 3. Ospreys 5 2 1 2 106 107 1 11 4. Treviso 5 0 0 5 90 153 1 1 Pool Three Played on Saturday Harlequins 47 Connacht 8 Zebre 6 Biarritz 32 P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Harlequins 5 5 0 0 227 62 4 24 2. Biarritz 5 3 0 2 114 85 2 14 3. Connacht 5 2 0 3 71 118 0 8 4. Zebre 5 0 0 5 52 199 0 0 Pool Four Played on Friday Northampton 18 Castres 12 Ulster 23 Glasgow 6 P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Ulster 5 4 0 1 117 47 3 19 2. Northampton 5 3 0 2 74 82 2 14 3. Castres 5 3 0 2 69 89 1 13 4. Glasgow 5 0 0 5 43 85 2 2 Pool Five Played on Saturday Leinster 33 Llanelli 14 Clermont Auvergne 46 Exeter 3 P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Clermont Auvergne 5 5 0 0 184 64 3 23 2. Leinster 5 3 0 2 95 76 3 15 3. Exeter 5 2 0 3 73 137 1 9 4. Llanelli 5 0 0 5 79 154 2 2 Pool Six Played on Friday Sale 6 Montpellier 27 Played on Saturday Toulon 45 Cardiff 25 P W D L F A BP PTS 1. Toulon 5 5 0 0 183 61 3 23 2. Montpellier 5 4 0 1 145 106 2 18 3. Sale 5 1 0 4 64 172 0 4 4. Cardiff Blues 5 0 0 5 117 170 2 2 (Edited by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, March 8 Flanker Justin Tipuric is set to win his 50th cap for Wales after being named in an unchanged team for Friday's Six Nations game against Ireland in Cardiff.
LONDON, March 7 No Scotland player set to line up against England at Twickenham on Saturday was born when their team last won south of the border 34 years ago, a factor that could be both a help and a hindrance for the surprise Six Nations contenders.
MELBOURNE, March 8 ACT Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham has put the winless Canberra team on notice by dropping Australia loose forward Scott Fardy from his match-day squad for the Super Rugby match against Western Force on Friday.