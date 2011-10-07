JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 English
Premiership champions Saracens will be the first
team to play a Heineken Cup match outside Europe when they go to
Cape Town for their Pool Five game against Biarritz on Jan. 14.
Saracens announced the move in a statement on Friday, with
chairman Nigel Wray saying: "The world is becoming increasingly
smaller and well-connected and, as a club, we are committed to
thinking big and creating major events that people want to
watch.
"We look forward to proceeding with these exciting plans,
expanding the footprint and commercial value of European rugby."
Saracens have strong South African links with chief
executive Edward Griffiths having formerly worked for the South
African Rugby Union, while technical advisor and former rugby
director Brendan Venter played 17 tests for the Springboks.
There are 12 South African-born players in their squad, with
current Springbok captain John Smit set to join them after the
World Cup in New Zealand.
The match will be played at either the Newlands rugby
stadium or Cape Town Stadium, which was built for last year's
soccer World Cup.
South Africa will be the 10th country to host European
rugby's premier club tournament, which comprises the 24 best
teams from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy.
