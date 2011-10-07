JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 English Premiership champions Saracens will be the first team to play a Heineken Cup match outside Europe when they go to Cape Town for their Pool Five game against Biarritz on Jan. 14.

Saracens announced the move in a statement on Friday, with chairman Nigel Wray saying: "The world is becoming increasingly smaller and well-connected and, as a club, we are committed to thinking big and creating major events that people want to watch.

"We look forward to proceeding with these exciting plans, expanding the footprint and commercial value of European rugby."

Saracens have strong South African links with chief executive Edward Griffiths having formerly worked for the South African Rugby Union, while technical advisor and former rugby director Brendan Venter played 17 tests for the Springboks.

There are 12 South African-born players in their squad, with current Springbok captain John Smit set to join them after the World Cup in New Zealand.

The match will be played at either the Newlands rugby stadium or Cape Town Stadium, which was built for last year's soccer World Cup.

South Africa will be the 10th country to host European rugby's premier club tournament, which comprises the 24 best teams from England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France and Italy.

