PARIS May 17 South African flanker Danie Rossouw has been included in Toulon's starting line-up for Saturday's Heineken Cup final against Clermont Auvergne after shaking off a knee injury.

Rossouw will start the match in Dublin (1600 GMT) alongside Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe and Chris Masoe while France international flyhalf Frederic Michalak is on the bench.

Toulon have named an unchanged side from the one that started the 24-12 semi-final victory over Saracens.

Toulon team:

15-Delon Armitage; 14-Rudi Wulf, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 12-Matt Giteau, 11-Alexis Palisson, 10-Jonny Wilkinson (captain), 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Chris Masoe, 6-Danie Rossouw; 5.Nick Kennedy, 4.Bakkies Botha; 3-Carl Hayman, 2-Sebastien Bruno, 1-Andrew Sheridan

Replacements:

16-Jean-Charles Orioli, 17-Gethin Jenkins, 18-Davit Kubriashvili, 19-Joe van Niekerk, 20-Steffon Armitage, 21-Maxime Mermoz, 22-Frederic Michalak, 23-Jocelino Suta (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)