TOULON, April 7 Toulon flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson kicked six penalties and a late drop goal to give his side a 21-15 victory over Leicester on Sunday and put the French club into the semi-finals of the Heineken Cup.

Wilkinson, whose drop kick won the World Cup for England 10 years ago, triumphed in the battle of the boot over his former Newcastle team mate Toby Flood, who kicked all of Leicester's points.

Toulon will meet Saracens in the semi-finals while Munster, who defeated Harlequins 18-12 in another encounter without a single try earlier in the day, will play Clermont Auvergne.

Flood gave Leicester a 9-0 lead with three penalties within eight minutes but was sent to the sin-bin 10 minutes later for a deliberate knock-on as Toulon had surged on to the offence.

Leicester led 9-6 at the break before two Wilkinson penalties gave the home the side the lead for the first time.

Toulon centre Mathieu Bastareaud was denied a try when Leicester left wing Adam Thompstone forced him into touch just before the line.

Another bullocking run from Bastareaud appeared to put lock Bakkies Botha in for a try but referee George Clancy correctly ruled there had been a double movement.

Leicester's England prop Dan Cole was sin-binned for the same offence as Flood and Wilkinson kicked a further penalty as Toulon began to take the game to the visiting side. They led 18-15 going into the final minute when Wilkinson kicked his drop goal to clinch the win. (Editing by John Mehaffey)