Rugby-Former Australia lock Vickerman dies at 37
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Former Australia lock Dan Vickerman died at home in Sydney on Saturday night, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said on Sunday. He was 37.
May 19 Heineken Cup champions since the competition began in the 1995-96 season:
Season Winners Runners-up Score
1995-96 Toulouse Cardiff 21-18 aet
1996-97 Brive Leicester 28-9
1997-98 Bath Brive 19-18
1998-99 Ulster Colomiers 21-6
1999-00 Northampton Munster 9-8
2000-01 Leicester Stade Francais 34-30
2001-02 Leicester Munster 15-9
2002-03 Toulouse Perpignan 22-17
2003-04 Wasps Toulouse 27-20
2004-05 Toulouse Stade Francais 18-12 aet
2005-06 Munster Biarritz 23-19
2006-07 Wasps Leicester 25-9
2007-08 Munster Toulouse 16-13
2008-09 Leinster Leicester 19-16
2009-10 Toulouse Biarritz 21-19
2010-11 Leinster Northampton 33-22
2011-12 Leinster Ulster 42-14
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.