June 7 Italian club Zebre will replace Aironi Rugby in the Heineken Cup next season, the Italian Rugby Federation (FIR) said on Thursday.

An FIR statement said Zebre had originally been founded as an invitational club for north-western Italy.

The new club, which will take its place in the Heineken Cup pool draw in Dublin on Tuesday along with the other Italian representative Benetton Treviso, will be based in Parma.

