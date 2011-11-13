LONDON Nov 13 The Heineken Cup wasted
little time in delivering its usual dose of drama as the opening
weekend of this season's competition was marked by
heart-stopping late turnarounds.
Ireland's teams were in the thick of the action with both
the national side's flyhalves, Ronan O'Gara and Jonny Sexton,
landing key last-gasp kicks.
Holders Leinster, facing up to six months without Brian
O'Driscoll, were staring defeat in the face after an inspired
display by debutants Montpellier until Sexton landed a penalty
with the last kick of the match to salvage a 16-16 draw in front
of 20,000 frustrated Frenchmen.
O'Gara went one better as Munster, the team who live for
Europe's premier competition, put together an astonishing
41-phase move that culminated in the veteran landing a virtually
uncontested drop goal to secure a 23-21 home victory over last
year's runners-up Northampton.
Lock Richie Gray scored a late try to earn Glasgow an
unlikely 26-21 home victory over Bath after Stephen Donald, the
man whose penalty won the World Cup for New Zealand, had joined
the game late to make his debut and put the English side ahead
with a 78th-minute penalty.
Four-times times champions but traditionally slow starters
Toulouse also left it late as they trailed at home to Gloucester
until Clement Poitrenaud broke clear to score the match-winning
try in a 21-17 victory.
Biarritz, runners-up in 2010 and usually in the semi-final
mix, suffered a setback when they went down 28-21 to the
Ospreys, for whom Dan Biggar kicked 23 points.
Surprise English Premiership leaders Harlequins maintained
their flying start to the season by beating Irish newcomers
Connacht 25-17 at The Stoop for a club record 11th successive
win in all competitions.
There were also victories for Cardiff Blues, Ulster,
Leicester, Saracens, Edinburgh, and the Scarlets. The teams are
all in Heineken Cup action again next weekend.
