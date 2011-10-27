Oct 27 World Cup-winning New Zealand boss Graham Henry has again hinted his time is over with the All Blacks and said he would be interested in working with England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) but not as coach.

Henry led New Zealand to World Cup glory on home turf in last Sunday's 8-7 final win over France and now looks set to stand down with his contract up.

England were beaten by France in the quarter-finals after a troubled campaign and their coach Martin Johnson is under pressure to resign.

"Yes, I would talk to the RFU, sure. I couldn't just not do anything. I would love to help other people," the 65-year-old Henry was quoted as saying by Britain's Daily Telegraph newspaper on Thursday.

"I would love to work in coach development, player development, environmental development, cultural development of a group of people. I'm passionate about that."

Henry said the pressure on England's 2003 World Cup-winning captain Johnson was ridiculous.

"Too many people with real ability get shot because of a result. Replacing a coach because of a result or because of public pressure or media pressure is not the right thing to do," he added.

"Replacing a coach because he's not good enough is the right thing to do."

Henry also hailed New Zealand captain Richie McCaw.

"His leadership was phenomenal. He was an inspiration. He could be prime minister, governor general, coach of the All Blacks all put together," he joked.