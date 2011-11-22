(Fixes typo in byline)

By Tom Bartlett

LONDON Nov 22 New Zealand World Cup winning coach Graham Henry said on Tuesday he would be interested in an advisory role in the northern hemisphere after ruling himself out of the vacant England job.

Henry, 65, who guided the All Blacks to their second World Cup on home soil last month, said he now wanted to live predominantly in New Zealand.

"I have no desire to coach a team," Henry told reporters. "I've done 140 tests and that's probably enough.

"If there's somebody who wants me in this part of the world as an advisor, perhaps in a Heineken Cup team, I'd be interested in that because that interests me.

"There's a lot of passion, lot of good footy played. There's also some very interesting places to go and some very good rugby teams."

Henry, who quit the All Blacks' post after New Zealand edged France 8-7 in the World Cup final, is in London to help prepare the Barbarians for Saturday's match against Tri-Nations champions Australia at Twickenham.

He coached Wales from 1998-2002 and was in charge of the British and Irish Lions who lost in Australia in 2001.

(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news link below:

for all sports stories