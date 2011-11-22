(Fixes typo in byline)
By Tom Bartlett
LONDON Nov 22 New Zealand World Cup
winning coach Graham Henry said on Tuesday he would be
interested in an advisory role in the northern hemisphere after
ruling himself out of the vacant England job.
Henry, 65, who guided the All Blacks to their second World
Cup on home soil last month, said he now wanted to live
predominantly in New Zealand.
"I have no desire to coach a team," Henry told reporters.
"I've done 140 tests and that's probably enough.
"If there's somebody who wants me in this part of the world
as an advisor, perhaps in a Heineken Cup team, I'd be interested
in that because that interests me.
"There's a lot of passion, lot of good footy played. There's
also some very interesting places to go and some very good rugby
teams."
Henry, who quit the All Blacks' post after New Zealand edged
France 8-7 in the World Cup final, is in London to help prepare
the Barbarians for Saturday's match against Tri-Nations
champions Australia at Twickenham.
He coached Wales from 1998-2002 and was in charge of the
British and Irish Lions who lost in Australia in 2001.
(Editing by John Mehaffey; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories