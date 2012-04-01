April 1 Wales centre Gavin Henson has apologised
for his behaviour after an incident on a flight back from a
Cardiff Blues match at Glasgow Warriors led to his suspension by
the club on Saturday.
"I would like to publicly apologise for drinking on that
flight which is inappropriate behaviour," he said in a statement
on the team's website (www.cardiffblues.com) on Sunday.
"I know that I have let my team mates, coaches, management,
sponsors and indeed my family down with my actions.
"Drinking on that plane was inexcusable and I know that I
must take responsibility for it," added Henson.
Cardiff, who lost the Celtic League match 31-3 to Glasgow on
Friday, said their management team would meet on Monday morning
to discuss the matter further.
Henson, who missed last year's World Cup with a wrist injury
and played no part in the 2012 Six Nations, joined the Blues in
October after being released by French club Toulon.
He was interested in signing a new deal with the French Top
14 team but was suspended last April after unconfirmed media
reports that he had fought with a team mate.
After the flight incident the 30-year-old said he needed to
learn from it and make sure it never happened again.
"I admit I had been out drinking in Glasgow on the Friday
night following our game against Glasgow Warriors and had
stupidly carried on drinking on the flight for which I am truly
embarrassed," added Henson.
"I can see that drinking and behaving inappropriately on
that flight as a professional sportsman at 7am has caused
offence to members of the public, the airline staff and
passengers.
"I remain fully focused and committed to Cardiff Blues and I
hope they can accept my apology." said Henson.
(Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Tony Jimenez)