April 1 Wales centre Gavin Henson has apologised for his behaviour after an incident on a flight back from a Cardiff Blues match at Glasgow Warriors led to his suspension by the club on Saturday.

"I would like to publicly apologise for drinking on that flight which is inappropriate behaviour," he said in a statement on the team's website (www.cardiffblues.com) on Sunday.

"I know that I have let my team mates, coaches, management, sponsors and indeed my family down with my actions.

"Drinking on that plane was inexcusable and I know that I must take responsibility for it," added Henson.

Cardiff, who lost the Celtic League match 31-3 to Glasgow on Friday, said their management team would meet on Monday morning to discuss the matter further.

Henson, who missed last year's World Cup with a wrist injury and played no part in the 2012 Six Nations, joined the Blues in October after being released by French club Toulon.

He was interested in signing a new deal with the French Top 14 team but was suspended last April after unconfirmed media reports that he had fought with a team mate.

After the flight incident the 30-year-old said he needed to learn from it and make sure it never happened again.

"I admit I had been out drinking in Glasgow on the Friday night following our game against Glasgow Warriors and had stupidly carried on drinking on the flight for which I am truly embarrassed," added Henson.

"I can see that drinking and behaving inappropriately on that flight as a professional sportsman at 7am has caused offence to members of the public, the airline staff and passengers.

"I remain fully focused and committed to Cardiff Blues and I hope they can accept my apology." said Henson. (Writing by Ken Ferris, editing by Tony Jimenez)