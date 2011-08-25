SYDNEY Aug 25 Australian news organisations
have refused to sign the International Rugby Board's (IRB)
accreditation terms for the World Cup in New Zealand starting
on Sept. 9.
The newspaper publishers and tournament organisers the IRB
disagree over two issues, the Newspaper Publishers' Association
(NPA) said in a statement on Thursday.
Australian journalists will either not travel to New Zealand
or will write their reports from outside the stadiums, the NPA
said while terming the situation "regrettable".
"Each publisher has agreed that it will not put any
advertising around World Cup coverage that may create a false
impression that a person or business has a sponsorship,
affiliation or approval from the tournament, the IRB or
participants in the event," NPA chief executive Mark Hollands
said.
"Yet the IRB insists the publishers must not place any
advertising of any description next to our video coverage. This
is an unwarranted and unnecessary restriction on traditional and
legitimate business practices."
Rupert Murdoch's News Ltd and Fairfax Media (Australia) have
informed the NPA that they will not sign accreditation documents
in the current form requested by the IRB.
The development will come as a blow to the organisers as it
might result in restricted news coverage of the Sept. 9-Oct. 23
tournament.
"Publishers understand the IRB must earn revenue from
licensing games for TV and radio, but we do not accept the IRB
is entitled to seek to dictate what material may legitimately be
used to report news," Hollands added.
