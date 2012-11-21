Nov 21 Argentina prop Juan Figallo was banned on Wednesday for three weeks for head-butting France captain Pascal Pape in his side's 39-22 loss on Saturday.

He was cited after the match for an alleged strike of an opponent with his head and the charge was upheld by an International Rugby Board-appointed judicial officer, who found it to be at the mid-range of offending, a statement said.

He will be suspended until midnight on Dec. 9, although he had already been left out of the squad to take on Ireland on Saturday. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)