Rugby-Pitch problems force venue change for Tonga-Wales test
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Tonga's test against Wales in June is to be moved to another venue over concerns about the state of the pitch at the National Stadium in Nuku'alofa.
LONDON Nov 14 Australia lock Rob Simmons was given an eight-week ban on Wednesday for a 'tip tackle' on French flanker Yannick Nyanga and will miss the rest of the Wallabies' European tour.
New Zealand flanker Adam Thomson was also banned for a week by the International Rugby Board-appointed judicial officer after being cited for stamping on the head of Alasdair Strokosch during the All Blacks' 51-22 win over Scotland last weekend.
Both players have the right to appeal the suspensions.
Simmons will not be eligible to play again until Feb. 25, citing officials said in a statement, just after the start of the Super Rugby season.
"The specific period of suspension recognises the close season inactivity after the current tour when the player is not scheduled to play," the statement said.
Simmons, on as a replacement against France in Paris last Saturday, was cited for the dangerous tackle made on Nyanga during the second half of Australia's 33-6 loss.
Australia play England at Twickenham on Saturday while New Zealand face Italy in Rome. (Writing By Alison Wildey, editing by Mark Meadows)
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Tonga's test against Wales in June is to be moved to another venue over concerns about the state of the pitch at the National Stadium in Nuku'alofa.
WELLINGTON, Feb 18 Former All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter has returned to New Zealand for a planned holiday after he failed a drink-driving test in Paris earlier this week.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Friday RESULTS Gloucester Rugby 31 Saracens 23 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Wasps 14 11 1 2 450 312 8 54 2. Saracens 15 10 1 4 353 202 7 49 3. Exeter Chiefs 14 7 3 4 372 274 10 44 4. Bath Rugby 14 9 0 5 326 246 7 43 5. Leicester Tigers 14 8 0 6 319 274 6 38 6. Harlequins 14 8 0 6 322 319 5 37 7.