LONDON Nov 7 A year into the rebuilding process after their deflating Rugby World Cup campaign, England have laid some solid foundation stones but are still arranging the materials before putting the main structure in place.

Coach Stuart Lancaster and his assistants have undoubtedly changed the culture of the squad and, bearing in mind the widespread changes of personnel, have achieved encouraging results and performances.

They remain very much a work in progress, however, with question marks over almost every position as Lancaster has made no secret that his approach is to build a team capable of winning the World Cup on home soil in 2015.

The dilemma is how much he can risk sacrificing in the name of experimentation particularly over the next month when England's results against Fiji, Australia, South Africa and New Zealand will have such a tangible impact on their prospects three years down the line.

Assuming England have enough firepower to beat Fiji on Saturday, encouraging performances and lively debuts will be scant consolation for the probably dire consequences should they lose the remaining three.

The seedings for the 2015 World Cup will be based on the world rankings on Dec. 3 - the draw is made in London on that day - and England are desperate to hold on to fourth place behind the three big southern hemisphere nations.

If they do so Lancaster's men would avoid the high probability of facing one of the three heavyweights in the pool phase of the tournament and they would also be likely to face a far easier quarter-final.

France and Wales are breathing down England's neck in the rankings but the system is so complicated, with points gained weighted by the strength of opposition, that nobody is quite sure what combination of results will produce what order.

What is certain is that if England were to upset the odds and win all four Twickenham tests they would be assured of a top-four ranking.

That, however, looks a big ask for a team who lost two and drew one of their tests in South Africa in June and have won only one of the last nine home games against a Tri-Nations side.

Lancaster says the rankings will look after themselves so long as England produce the displays he feels they are capable of.

SETTLED LINEUP

However, less than a year into the job after succeeding Martin Johnson, he is a long way from finding the sort of settled lineup that history shows is an essential ingredient of all World Cup-winning sides.

Injuries have played havoc with England's front row, with the absence of hooker Dylan Hartley from the entire series a real blow. Courtney Lawes is set to be fit for the Australia game but who partners him at lock is still up for debate.

Flanker Chris Robshaw has proved a great choice as captain, leading by example on and off the pitch although many observers feel he is better suited to the blindside than the number seven role he now fills in a back row that looks as unsettled as the front.

Lancaster is also some way from establishing his vital halfback combination.

Danny Care seems to be in pole position ahead of Ben Youngs and Lee Dickson at scrumhalf, with Toby Flood also back in flyhalf favour and Owen Farrell more likely to be fighting for a place in the centres where the midfield malaise continues.

Manu Tuilagi seems nailed on but in which position? If he stays at number 13, Lancaster can perm any one from half a dozen contenders to fill the 12 shirt.

Brad Barritt proved a defensive rock in the position last season but offers little of the sort of attacking invention that England will surely require to find a way through the brilliantly organised Tri-Nations defences.

Chris Ashton, suspended for the test against Fiji, is still assured of one of the wing berths despite the try deluge of his early days drying up.

Several contenders are vying for the other wing position. Ugo Monye, who won the last of his 13 caps more than two years ago, is back in the fold but with one try to his name and at the age of 29, it is hard to see him as the long-term answer.

Fullback too remains up for grabs. Alex Goode started there - with Ben Foden slotting into the left wing - in England's last game, the 14-14 draw with the Springboks in Port Elizabeth, but he is being pushed hard by Mike Brown, one of the form players in the Premiership this season for Harlequins.

That all adds up to a lot of uncertainty and, unless there is a shock recall for Jason Leonard, the likelihood of Lancaster achieving his goal of fielding a 2015 World Cup final team boasting 663 caps is already looking somewhat ambitious. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)