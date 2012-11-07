DUBLIN Nov 7 Injury-hit Ireland will get a glimpse of life without captain Brian O'Driscoll this month in a test series that will determine if they are seeded for the rugby World Cup in 2015 and may also decide Declan Kidney's future as coach.

Kidney is out of contract next year and a tenure that began with a Grand Slam victory in his first season hit a low point this year when a poor Six Nations ended in a drubbing by England and a tough tour to New Zealand concluded in a 60-0 humiliation.

The former Munster coach is under pressure to replicate the attacking rugby that has allowed Leinster to dominate the European club game but with Ireland's seat among the world's top eight nations at stake, he will take victory at any price.

Defeats to South Africa and Argentina twinned with a good November for lower-ranked Scotland or potentially even Samoa could see seventh-ranked Ireland slip out of the seedings for the next World Cup when the draw is made next month.

With it would go any hope of Kidney extending his reign beyond next year's Six Nations.

Ireland will have to do it the hard way too with O'Driscoll leading an absentee list that includes two European players of the year in Rob Kearney and Sean O'Brien, and two usually guaranteed starters in Ulster forwards Stephen Ferris and Rory Best.

Former British and Irish Lions captain Paul O'Connell should shake off a back problem to start but the Munster lock, dogged by injury in recent years, has played only twice this season.

Luckily for Ireland, the Springboks, who are first up and have lost three of their last four games in Dublin, have an even deeper injury crisis with Bryan Habana, Juan Smith and Frans Steyn headlining the list of those unavailable.

MUCH AT STAKE

For Ireland, the injuries will at least force Kidney to look at who might one day replace the 33-year-old O'Driscoll whose midfield partnership with Leinster team mate Gordon D'Arcy, 32, has been virtually unbroken for almost a decade.

Munster utility man Keith Earls will likely get the nod ahead of Ulster's Darren Cave to replace the country's record try scorer while in-form young Munster flyer Simon Zebo may replace Kearney at fullback.

Mike McCarthy, Kevin McLoughlin and Chris Henry, who between them have five international starts, will likely battle it out for the back-row spaces vacated by O'Brien and Ferris.

Ferris, so influential in Ulster's run to the European Cup final last year, has not been fully ruled out of the Nov. 24 test against Argentina but will be unavailable for the 'A' game against Fiji a week earlier.

While much attention will focus on whether the increasingly commanding flyhalf Johnny Sexton will be given the free rein he enjoys at Leinster, Kidney's front-row concerns, exposed badly in March's 30-9 hammering by England, remain.

The Irish scrum was demolished that day after the team lost their only top-class tighthead prop Mike Ross to injury and should that happen again in the coming weeks, Ireland will call on a player who set foot in the country only 10 days ago.

New Zealander Michael Bent, who has yet to play for Leinster after signing at the end of the southern hemisphere season, was added to the international squad a day after moving to Dublin, with his Irish grandmother to thank for the surprise call-up. (Editing by Clare Fallon)