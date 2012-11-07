ROME Nov 7 Italy take on rugby heavyweights New Zealand and Australia during November but coach Jacques Brunel believes they can continue to make progress on the field despite the huge task in front of them.

The Six Nations also-rans have the luck of facing Tonga first up on Nov. 10 in Brescia before the world champion All Blacks come to Rome on Nov. 17 and the Wallabies turn up on Nov. 24 in Florence.

Italy has experienced a surge in enthusiasm for rugby, with this year's matches against England and Scotland at Rome's Olympic Stadium garnering a combined total of 125,000 fans, but they remain a long way behind the sport's powerhouses.

"Over the last few years Italy has grown in stature, but we want to reach an even higher level," Frenchman Brunel told reporters.

"We have the ambition to impose our play on the opposition and to see if we are a good team we need to face the best teams in the world to see what we're worth."

Italy has a fairly inexperienced team, with 16 of the squad's 31 players having 20 caps or fewer while Francesco Minto and Tommaso Iannone have yet to play for the Azzurri.

Their narrow 19-15 Six Nations loss to England in February still hurts and the wastefulness that led to that painful defeat reared its head again in the 37-22 reverse to Argentina in San Juan in June.

They followed that loss with wins against the United States and Canada but at this stage in their development the Italians are above both North American sides in the world rankings and were expected to beat them.

"We played eight games so far (this year), winning three and letting slip at least a couple more wins against England in Rome and Argentina in San Juan. We simply need to stop wasting chances," added Brunel.

GROUND WORK

Brunel has a lot of good will from the Italian rugby public after they avoided their fifth consecutive Six Nations wooden spoon by beating Scotland 13-6 in March.

He is now laying the ground work for Italy to put on a better show at the 2015 World Cup in England after they failed to reach the knockout stages in New Zealand a year ago under former coach Nick Mallett.

Very few people expect anything but two heavy defeats to the Southern Hemisphere giants this month but the tests will be an indicator of how far Italy have come in a relatively short space of time having only been admitted to the Six Nations in 2000.

"The first match with Tonga needs to be very well prepared and for the other two we should make sure that it won't be a circus," said veteran Andrea Lo Cicero, among a core of experienced heads who hope to complement the youngsters.

"Everyone's talking about the All Blacks Show, but we're not cannon fodder. We're sportsmen and we'll take to the field to do our jobs. We respect them but on the pitch we'll make them respect us."