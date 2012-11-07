LONDON Nov 7 The pendulum of promise and inconsistency has bugged Scotland under Andy Robinson and maintaining momentum from a successful southern hemisphere tour will be foremost in the Englishman's mind for the November internationals.

With world champions New Zealand and South Africa visiting Murrayfield on successive weekends, Robinson has his work cut out but the resilient Scots can point to three notable wins in June as a sign that they have a platform to build on.

Scotland failed to make it out of their pool at last year's Rugby World Cup, then took the wooden spoon in the Six Nations after losing all five matches to leave Robinson pondering his future.

They came close against England, Wales and France but were then soundly beaten by Ireland before losing in Rome to Italy - a performance riddled with mistakes and ill-discipline that dogged them throughout the tournament.

Roll on a few months and Robinson, contracted until the 2015 World Cup, is in all probability sleeping sounder at night.

A youthful Scottish side upset Australia 9-6 in appalling conditions in Newcastle in early June, Greig Laidlaw kicking a penalty against a fierce wind two minutes after the siren to kickstart their Australasia tour.

They then held off a furious late challenge by Fiji to win 37-25 before rounding off by securing a 17-16 win, helped by a stoppage-time try, over Pacific Nations Cup champions Samoa.

Maintaining their winning run is highly unlikely against the All Blacks who are first up on Sunday.

The Scots have never beaten the men in black in 28 attempts, their only crumbs coming from draws in 1964 and 1983, the latter a 25-25 finish in which Peter Dods missed a last-minute conversion that would have won the game for Scotland.

New Zealand romped to a 49-3 win on their last visit in 2010 but Scotland bounced back a week later to surprise the Springboks 21-17, showing that they can never be underestimated at home.

Scotland, who also host Tonga in Aberdeen on Nov. 24, are ranked ninth in the world but are unlikely to break into the top eight before next month's 2015 World Cup pool allocation draw, meaning they will not avoid one of the world's top-two ranked sides.

Hooker Ross Ford captained the side Down Under but Robinson has handed the reins for the November internationals to Kelly Brown who will make his 50th start but his first for Scotland since picking up a head injury against Argentina in the World Cup.

The back row forward was handed the armband in January but then suffered a bad leg injury, breaking his fibula in a Heineken Cup match while playing for his club side Saracens.

Robinson said: "Kelly Brown is an inspirational person. He has an aura, confidence and belief about him and a firm understanding of the game.

"He has been a very persistent performer for Scotland. It's because of these qualities that he has been appointed Scotland captain."

Robinson will look to back-row forward David Denton, one of the few Scottish performers to emerge with any credit from the dismal Six Nations campaign, to build on his breakthrough season.

Zimbabwe-born Denton missed the Australasia tour through injury but made an such an impact with his aggressive running in the Six Nations to suggest that he has the credentials to be a future British & Irish Lion.

The evolving halfback pairing of scrumhalf Mike Blair and Laidlaw are also key to Scotland's hopes of adding creativity to complement a solid pack of forwards.

Laidlaw has yet to fully convince since making his first international start against Wales in February, but performed consistently with the boot on the southern hemisphere tour. (Editing by Alison Wildey)