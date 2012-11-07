LONDON Nov 7 A debate familiar to generations of Welsh rugby fans was resolved this week in favour of Scarlets' flyhalf Rhys Priestland following the national team's annual training camp in Poland.

Priestland sparkled at last year's World Cup with a series of commanding displays after he had been installed as the first choice in a position holding a special status in Welsh rugby lore.

His subsequent form faltered and uncertain performances during the summer tour of Australia and a lack of consistency for his club led to robust arguments in Wales over the preferred occupant of the cherished number 10 jersey for the November internationals.

Ospreys' standoff Dan Biggar was recalled to a 35-man squad for the rigours of the spartan camp in Spala but, in the end, the selectors decided to stick with Priestland for consecutive matches against Argentina, Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

James Hook, who did not travel to Poland because of his commitments with French club Perpignan, will provide the flyhalf cover this Saturday with Biggar omitted entirely from the matchday squad for the opening match against the Pumas at the Millennium Stadium.

Priestland will partner Tavis Knoyle, selected ahead of British and Irish Lions scrumhalf Mike Phillips who has been relegated to the bench.

Wales have gradually introduced strength in depth across their squad but because of the inevitable injury toll prop Adams Jones (knee injury) and flanker Dan Lydiate (broken ankle) will miss all four matches. Loose forward and former captain Ryan Jones will sit out Saturday's match with a shoulder injury.

Lydiate's ferocious tackling won him the Six Nations player of the tournament award this year, after Wales completed their third grand slam in eight years, while the tousle-haired Jones is the best tighthead in the British Isles.

MISSION UNACCOMPLISHED

Assistant Rob Howley will coach Wales while Warren Gatland concentrates on his Lions' duties before next year's tour of Australia, although the latter will take charge of the side for the match against his native New Zealand on Nov. 24.

Gatland's mission since he took over as head coach five years ago has been to mould a team capable of routinely beating the best in the world, which at the moment means defeating the southern hemisphere giants. Results, though, against teams south of the equator remain uniformly discouraging.

Wales were one of the form teams at the World Cup but were still beaten by South Africa in the pool stages and by Australia in the playoff for third and fourth place.

This year, although only 11 points separated the teams overall, they were whitewashed in a three-test series against the Wallabies.

Wales won three of their first four internationals against New Zealand in the days when tours were separated by decades rather than months but they have not beaten the world champions since 1953.

Neither of their other two matches will be easy.

Argentina, who were finally admitted to a regional tournament this year, will be all the stronger for the experience of playing in the first Rugby Championship against New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

Samoa famously defeated Wales at the 1991 and 1999 World Cups and remain one of the more physically combative sides in world rugby.

Welsh rugby historian Huw Richards said that although they had run Australia close this year, Wales had still lost their last seven matches against the Wallabies.

"We seem to be finding new ways of losing," he said. "It's high time we started winning. Instead of being an occasional power in the northern hemisphere we need to start beating the southern hemisphere." (Editing by Mark Meadows)