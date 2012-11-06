LONDON Nov 6 Ospreys prop Aaron Jarvis will win his first Wales cap in Saturday's opening November international against Argentina and scrumhalf Mike Phillips has been dropped to the bench.

Tavis Knoyle comes in for Phillips, who was suspended by his club Bayonne for off-pitch misdemeanours, and Jarvis will replace the injured Adam Jones in Cardiff.

Flanker Josh Turnbull makes his second start in place of the stricken Dan Lydiate and in the fourth and final change from the Grand Slam-winning side in March, Scott Williams takes the place of Jonathan Davies at centre.

Fellow centre Jamie Roberts missed June's tour of Australia after knee surgery but returns as one of seven changes from the last test defeat in Sydney.

Wales, led by interim coach Rob Howley as Warren Gatland concentrates on his duties as British and Ireland Lions coach, also host Samoa on Nov. 16, New Zealand on Nov. 24 and Australia on Dec. 1.

Wales team:

15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-Alex Cuthbert, 13-Scott Williams, 12-Jamie Roberts, 11-George North, 10-Rhys Priestland, 9-Tavis Knoyle, 8-Toby Faletau, 7-Sam Warburton (captain), 6-Josh Turnbull, 5-Ian Evans, 4-Alun Wyn Jones, 3-Aaron Jarvis, 2-Matthew Rees, 1-Gethin Jenkins

Replacements: 16-Richard Hibbard, 17-Ryan Bevington, 18-Paul James, 19-Rob McCusker, 20-Justin Tipuric, 21-Mike Phillips, 22-James Hook, 23-Liam Williams (Writing by Mark Meadows, editing by Ed Osmond)