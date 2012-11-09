Rugby-Australia back Lealiifano's leukaemia in remission
SYDNEY, Feb 19 Wallabies back Christian Lealiifano has been told his leukaemia is in remission after he received a bone marrow transplant last year.
Nov 9 New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following side on Friday to play Scotland in their test match at Murrayfield on Sunday:
15-Israel Dagg, 14-Cory Jane, 13-Ben Smith, 12-Tamati Ellison, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Daniel Carter, 9-Piri Weepu, 8-Victor Vito, 7-Richie McCaw (Captain), 6-Adam Thomson, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Luke Romano, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Andrew Hore, 1-Wyatt Crockett
Replacements: 16-Dane Coles, 17-Tony Woodcock, 18-Ben Franks, 19-Ali Williams, 20-Sam Cane, 21-Tawera Kerr-Barlow, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Ma'a Nonu
WELLINGTON, Feb 19 The British and Irish Lions look likely face a baptism of fire on their tour of New Zealand this year after the All Blacks coach confirmed his players would be available for two matches against Super Rugby sides.
Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Guinness PRO12 matches on Saturday RESULTS Cardiff Blues 57 Benetton Rugby Treviso 20 Ulster 37 Glasgow Warriors 17 Ospreys 23 Munster 25 Connacht 14 Newport Gwent Dragons 9 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Munster 15 13 0 2 392 204 7 59 2. Leinster 15 12 0 3 452 249 8 56 3. Ospreys 15 11 0 4 436