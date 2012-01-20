(adds topic code)

DUBLIN Jan 20 International Rugby Board chief executive Mike Miller is to step down after 10 years in which he oversaw three World Cup tournaments and the re-inclusion of rugby into the Olympic Games, the board said on Friday.

Miller, who was also managing director of Rugby World Cup Limited, will step down from both roles at the end of January. The statement did not say who would replace him.

The decision comes one month after Frenchman Bernard Lapasset was re-elected as board chairman.

"Mike will be a hard act to follow. But with my newly re-affirmed four-year mandate, a revamped IRB Executive Committee, a soon to be refreshed Rugby World Cup Board and a vibrant Council and staff we have the tools in place to continue to drive the game forward," Lapasset said in a statement. (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Justin Palmer)