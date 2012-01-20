(adds topic code)
DUBLIN Jan 20 International Rugby Board
chief executive Mike Miller is to step down after 10 years in
which he oversaw three World Cup tournaments and the
re-inclusion of rugby into the Olympic Games, the board said on
Friday.
Miller, who was also managing director of Rugby World Cup
Limited, will step down from both roles at the end of January.
The statement did not say who would replace him.
The decision comes one month after Frenchman Bernard
Lapasset was re-elected as board chairman.
"Mike will be a hard act to follow. But with my newly
re-affirmed four-year mandate, a revamped IRB Executive
Committee, a soon to be refreshed Rugby World Cup Board and a
vibrant Council and staff we have the tools in place to continue
to drive the game forward," Lapasset said in a statement.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Justin Palmer)