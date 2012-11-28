LONDON Nov 28 France flyhalf Frederic Michalak, recalled to the national side after an absence of two years, is one of four nominees on an International Rugby Board (IRB) shortlist for player of the year.

Michalak, 30, who has played only four tests for his country since the 2007 World Cup, has been the architect of four consecutive wins by France which helped them secure fourth place in the IRB world rankings. The rankings will determine the seeds for the 2015 World Cup.

The other nominees are New Zealand captain Richie McCaw, All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter and England flyhalf Owen Farrell.

Flanker McCaw became the first player to take part in 100 test wins while Carter, the leading points scorer in international rugby, made a successful return to the side after missing the World Cup final victory over France last year through injury.

Farrell, 21, the son of former England rugby union and league international Andy, made a successful start to his international career in this year's Six Nations championship. (Reporting by John Mehaffey; editing by Toby Davis)