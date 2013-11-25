DUBLIN Nov 25 Ireland's Rory Best broke his forearm in the heartbreaking last-gasp defeat by New Zealand, his province Ulster said on Monday, making the hooker a doubt for the start of the Six Nations in just over two months.

The hooker scored Ireland's second try in an opening 20-minute blitz that saw them lead the All Blacks by 19-0 but left the field soon after holding his right arm.

New Zealand came back to win 24-22 thanks to a converted try at the end.

Best was due to see a specialist in Belfast on Monday, Ulster said in a statement.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Feb. 2. Understudy hooker Richardt Strauss has been ruled out for the season after he was diagnosed with a heart condition last month.

Best is also set to miss Ulster's Heineken Cup double header with Treviso next month. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)