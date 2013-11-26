DUBLIN Nov 26 Ireland hooker Rory Best is expected to return from injury in time for the start of the Six Nations in February after he underwent successful surgery on a broken arm, his province Ulster said on Tuesday.

Best scored Ireland's second try in an opening 20-minute blitz against New Zealand on Sunday but left the field soon after holding his right arm. The All Blacks came back from 19-0 down to hand Ireland a heartbreaking last-gasp 24-22 defeat.

The 31-year-old former Ulster captain, who was called up by the British and Irish Lions for the tour of Australia earlier this year, is expected to return to rugby in mid to late January, the province said in a statement.

Ireland begin their Six Nations campaign against Wales on Feb. 2. Understudy hooker Richardt Strauss has been ruled out for the season after he was diagnosed with a heart condition last month.

Best will miss Ulster's Heineken Cup double header with Treviso next month and may also not make it back in time for the pool 5 leaders final two games against Montpellier and Leicester on Jan. 10 and Jan. 17. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)