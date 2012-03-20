DUBLIN, March 20 Ireland's rugby board
advertised for the newly established role of high performance
scrum coach on Tuesday, just days after the national team's
scrummaging skills were shambolically exposed in a 30-9 Six
Nations defeat by England.
The job, posted on the Leinster and Munster provincial
websites, called on applicants with "a complete and thorough
understanding of rugby union" to plan, research and constantly
evaluate current scrummaging practice.
Ireland lost scrum after scrum on Saturday and watching
television pundits in Dublin even expressed their concern for
the safety of replacement tighthead prop Tom Court after the
Ulsterman was put under relentless pressure.
The successful candidate will be chiefly responsible for
implementing a new scrum programme at the country's academies
that, despite producing the likes of flyhalf Jonathan Sexton and
flanker Sean O'Brien, have had only one major frontrow graduate
in the shape of looshead Cian Healy.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Patrick Johnston)