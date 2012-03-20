DUBLIN, March 20 Ireland's rugby board advertised for the newly established role of high performance scrum coach on Tuesday, just days after the national team's scrummaging skills were shambolically exposed in a 30-9 Six Nations defeat by England.

The job, posted on the Leinster and Munster provincial websites, called on applicants with "a complete and thorough understanding of rugby union" to plan, research and constantly evaluate current scrummaging practice.

Ireland lost scrum after scrum on Saturday and watching television pundits in Dublin even expressed their concern for the safety of replacement tighthead prop Tom Court after the Ulsterman was put under relentless pressure.

The successful candidate will be chiefly responsible for implementing a new scrum programme at the country's academies that, despite producing the likes of flyhalf Jonathan Sexton and flanker Sean O'Brien, have had only one major frontrow graduate in the shape of looshead Cian Healy. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin. Editing by Patrick Johnston)